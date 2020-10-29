Black College Football Hall of Fame Announces Finalists for Class of 2021 See All News

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced today the 25 Finalists for induction into the Class of 2021 Black College Football Hall of Fame. The list includes 22 players and three coaches.

“Being named a Finalist for the Black College Football Hall of Fame should be celebrated. This list of 25 highlights the amount of talent to come from Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said James “Shack” Harris, Black College Football Co-Founder and 2012 Inductee.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Black College Football Hall of Fame, congratulations to all of the Finalists.”

The Finalists were selected from a field of over 150 nominees by an 11-member Selection Committee composed of prominent journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL General Managers and football executives.

“As chairman of the Selection Committee, I'm extremely proud of the work and effort the Committee has put in to come up with the finalists that are being considered for induction. It's not an easy task, because every name on the list is deserving to be in the Black College Football Hall of Fame,” said Committee Chairman Charlie Neal.

This year’s inductees will be announced on November 19, 2020. They will be honored during the Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on February 20, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, please visit www.BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org.

PLAYER FINALISTS (22 Players)

Joe “747” Adams (QB, Tennessee State University, 1977-1980)

Coy Bacon (DL, Jackson State University, 1964-1967)

Verlon Biggs (DE, Jackson State University, 1962-1965)

Dwaine Board (DE, North Carolina A&T State University, 1975-1978)

Ben Coates (TE, Livingstone College, 1987-1990)

Greg Coleman (P, Florida A&M University, 1972-1975)

Clem Daniels (RB, Prairie View A&M University, 1956-1959)

Kevin Dent (S, Jackson State University, 1985-1988)

Donald Driver (WR, Alcorn State University, 1995-1998)

Jimmie Giles (TE, Alcorn State University, 1973-1976)

Winston Hill (OL, Texas Southern University, 1960-1963)

Richard Huntley (RB, Winston-Salem State University, 1992-1995)

Henry Lawrence (OL, Florida A&M University, 1970-1973)

Albert Lewis (DB, Grambling State University, 1979-1982

Tyrone McGriff (OL, Florida A&M University, 1976-1979)

John “Big Train” Moody (RB, Morris Brown College, 1939-1941)

Nate Newton (OL, Florida A&M University, 1979-1982)

Elijah Pitts (RB, Philander Smith College, 1958-1961)

Jake Reed (WR, Grambling State University, 1987-1990)

Johnnie Walton (QB, Elizabeth City State University, 1965-1968)

Sammie White (WR, Grambling State University, 1972-1975)

Roynell Young (DB, Alcorn State University, 1976-1979)



COACH FINALISTS (3 Coaches)

Willard Bailey (Head Football Coach, Virginia Union 1971-1983 and 1995-2003; Norfolk State 1984-1992; St. Paul’s 2005-2010; Virginia-Lynchburg 2011-2013)

Rudy Hubbard (Head Football Coach, Florida A&M University 1974 – 1985)

William “Billy” Nicks (Head Football Coach, Morris Brown College 1930 to 1935, 1937 to 1939, 1941 and 1942; Prairie View A&M 1945 to 1957 and 1952 to 1965)